Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.25. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 197,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of -0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.