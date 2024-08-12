Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.64. 396,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,384,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $824.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.