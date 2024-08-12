Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in July

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

STBFY traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $16.08. 31,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,786. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

