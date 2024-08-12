Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $563.38 and last traded at $550.64. 4,130,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,256,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $787.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

