Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,555 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

