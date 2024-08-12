Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.90

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 1160724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,107 shares of company stock worth $6,315,527. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

