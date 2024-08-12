Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics
Synaptics Stock Down 2.4 %
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.