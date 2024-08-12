Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $58.35 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

