Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.23 and last traded at $169.03. 6,079,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,200,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $870.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

