Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1696726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

