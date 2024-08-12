TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.
TCL Electronics Price Performance
TCL Electronics stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. TCL Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
About TCL Electronics
