TD Securities Lowers Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

TSE:CVO opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.73 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

