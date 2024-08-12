TD Securities Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Down 1.3 %

BN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 595,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.