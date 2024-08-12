Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tema Oncology ETF Stock Performance
CANC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $30.00.
Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile
