Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Performance

CANC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $30.00.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

