Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.5 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 359,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,232. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.