Tenon Medical (TNON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $4.70.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

