TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENKR) Short Interest Up 4,087.5% in July

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 4,087.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ TENKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,075. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
About TenX Keane Acquisition
