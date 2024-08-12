TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENKR) Short Interest Up 4,087.5% in July

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 4,087.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ TENKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,075. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

