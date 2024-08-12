Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.