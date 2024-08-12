Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

