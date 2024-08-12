The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. 2,428,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

