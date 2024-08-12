The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Czech National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 92.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 110.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 577,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,062. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.