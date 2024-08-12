The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 4.8%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.74. 146,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,125,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

