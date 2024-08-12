The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

LSXMA traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

