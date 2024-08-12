TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $120.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

