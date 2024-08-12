TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.14.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TKO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $120.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.