Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

TNXP stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

