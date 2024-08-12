Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 688.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Toyo Tire has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

About Toyo Tire

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.