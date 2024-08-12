Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 688.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Toyo Tire has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $17.97.
About Toyo Tire
