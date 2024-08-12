Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 19,293 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,479% compared to the typical volume of 539 call options.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 1,257,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

