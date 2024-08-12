TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. 1,390,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $91.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

