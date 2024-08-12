Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.22) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 910 ($11.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.01).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
