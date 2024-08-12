Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in July

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trend Micro Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.86. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.60. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.
Trend Micro Company Profile
