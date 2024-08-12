Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in July

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.86. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.60. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

