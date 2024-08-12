TrueFi (TRU) Price Up 18.8% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $104.10 million and $18.99 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,017,327 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,155,017,327.0997202 in circulation.

