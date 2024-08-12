Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. 7,494,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465,306. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.