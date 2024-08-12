Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

