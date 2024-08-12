Turbo Trading Up 16.4% This Week (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Turbo has a total market cap of $273.10 million and $66.31 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Turbo token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00384397 USD and is down -12.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $63,676,033.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

