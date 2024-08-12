U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.8 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $114.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $268,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $268,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $672,022 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

