U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.8 %
U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $114.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $268,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $268,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $672,022 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on USPH
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
