UBS Group Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $125.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $121.28. 633,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,847. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

