UBS Group Upgrades Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) to Hold

UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
About Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
