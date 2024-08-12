Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Announces $0.04 Semi-annual Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Ultrapar Participações has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 763,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.