Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Unicharm Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. 158,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Unicharm Company Profile
