Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. 158,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

