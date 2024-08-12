Uniswap Price Hits $5.94 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.94 or 0.00010136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $74.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00102465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.22173464 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $55,884,053.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.