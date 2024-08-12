Uniswap Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $94.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00010320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00102029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.95018907 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $71,352,496.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

