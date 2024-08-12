Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,351,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

