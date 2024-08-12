Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.35. 367,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average is $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.