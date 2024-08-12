Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,652. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $185.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

