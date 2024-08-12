Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 37,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $106.45.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

