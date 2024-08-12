Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,234. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

