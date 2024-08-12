Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $262.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

