Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Sells $1,177,400.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

