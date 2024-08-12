Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

VCYT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. 874,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,893. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,686 shares of company stock valued at $527,807. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,787,000 after buying an additional 161,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 242,760 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after acquiring an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

